Mildred Cummings
Emerson - Mildred Cummings, age 100 of Emerson, NJ died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Emerson Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mildred was born in Jersey City and had resided in Clark, NJ and most recently in Midland Park, NJ before moving to Emerson, NJ. Prior to her retirement, she was a Supervisor for Western Electric in Kearny, NJ. Mildred is survived by her brother, Raymond Ivers of New Port Richey, FL, her niece Barbara Rahelich of Warmister, PA, and several nieces and nephews. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Walter in 1999 along with her parents, Edward and Mary Ivers, her two sisters, Dorothy Haggerty and Anna L. Hopf and a brother, Edward Ivers. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Due to the current restrictions regarding the current pandemic and social distancing, all services for Mildred will be private. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.