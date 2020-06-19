Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred (Casella) Eelman



Venice, FL - Mildred (Casella) Eelman, 91, widow of Garrett (Gary) Eelman, peacefully passed away in Venice, Florida on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Marie (Casella) Liliedol and many fond nieces, nephews, and their children. Millie was born in Wayne NJ in 1928 and was a long time resident before moving to Florida.









