Mildred (Casella) Eelman
Mildred (Casella) Eelman

Venice, FL - Mildred (Casella) Eelman, 91, widow of Garrett (Gary) Eelman, peacefully passed away in Venice, Florida on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Marie (Casella) Liliedol and many fond nieces, nephews, and their children. Millie was born in Wayne NJ in 1928 and was a long time resident before moving to Florida.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.
