Mildred F. Sherman
Tenafly - Mildred F. Sherman, 93, of Butler, NJ, formerly of Tenafly, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on July 31, 2019. Mildred was born in Dongan Hills, Staten Island, NY on May 31st, 1926 and shortly after moved to New Jersey, where she was raised. Mildred was a graduate of Tenafly High School and went on to work for the New York Phone Company. It was along her commute home from work where she found her love for fashion. On May 4th, 1958, Mildred married the late, Donald Morrell Sherman and later gave birth to a son, the late, Donald Frank Sherman. Mildred's love for her family and her faith were felt by all those who knew her. She spread her love in many ways, through her cooking and contagious laughter. It was a love that is felt still by those who mourn her passing from this life. Mildred is survived by her dedicated daughter-in-law, Lisa Sherman; grandchildren Eric Sherman and his wife Veronica, Brian Sherman and Carly Sherman as well as her much loved great-grandchildren, Lily, Charleigh, Chloe and Hunter Sherman. In addition, Mildred is survived by her dear friend, Jean Holmes, who helped to care for her with great love and compassion as well as her many beloved cousins. Mildred is additionally predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mildred D'Ippolito, as well as her brother Louis D'Ippolito. Visitation will be held from 9-11am on Saturday, August 3, at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 11am and Interment will immediately follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlantic Hospice of Morristown, NJ.