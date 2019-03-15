Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508

Mildred Friedhoff Obituary
Mildred Friedhoff

North Haledon - Mildred Friedhoff (nee Delling) 89 of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mildred has been a North Haledon resident since 1951. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Arthur Delling, a sister, Catherine Owens and her brothers, Victor and Arthur Delling. Devoted mother of David Friedhoff of North Haledon. Loving grandmother of Jason Friedhoff and his wife Jessica of Denville and Kevin Friedhoff and Kaitlin Vance from Morristown. Cheished great grandmother of Victoria and Luke. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday at 10 AM. Entombment, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6 PM. www.delozito.com
