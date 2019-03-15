|
Mildred Friedhoff
North Haledon - Mildred Friedhoff (nee Delling) 89 of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mildred has been a North Haledon resident since 1951. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Arthur Delling, a sister, Catherine Owens and her brothers, Victor and Arthur Delling. Devoted mother of David Friedhoff of North Haledon. Loving grandmother of Jason Friedhoff and his wife Jessica of Denville and Kevin Friedhoff and Kaitlin Vance from Morristown. Cheished great grandmother of Victoria and Luke. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday at 10 AM. Entombment, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6 PM. www.delozito.com