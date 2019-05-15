|
|
Mildred H. Bozzo
Bradley Beach - Mildred H. Bozzo, 92, formerly of Bradley Beach and New Milford, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Alcoeur Gardens, Brick.
Mrs. Bozzo was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Theodore and Myrtle Herzer, and raised in Avalon, Pa. After marrying George J. Bozzo in 1949, they settled in New Milford, where they raised their son Mark. Mildred moved to Bradley Beach in 2007 to be closer to Mark and his family. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mildred served as the Office Manager at Die Casters Corp. the Bozzo's family business in Closter. She was a world traveler, and an avid swimmer and bridge player. Mildred was also an active parishioner at Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Mrs. Bozzo was predeceased by her beloved husband George in 2003, as well as by her sister, "Sis". She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dawn Bozzo, of Bradley Beach. She is also survived by her granddaughter and her wife, Kelly and Emilee Anderson, of Key West, FL, her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Cameron Anderson, her niece Patti Ramsey and her life partner, Lin Abel.
In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation. All are invited to attend the funeral Mass, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Ascension, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, 31 SW 62nd Ave., Miami, FL 33155 (the Hospital where Cameron was treated). Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.