|
|
Mildred H. Sonzogni
Oradell - SONZOGNI, Mildred H. (nee Carianni), 96, of Oradell and most recently residing in Randolph, passed away on August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Sonzogni Sr. (2018). Devoted mother of Michael Sonzogni and his wife Linda, Elaine Sonzogni, and Lisa Sonzogni and her husband Giuseppe Caruso and the late Dr. John Joseph Sonzogni Jr. Loving grandparent known as "Mimi" of Adam and Trevor Ferrigno, Dylan Sonzogni and Anthony and Nicolas Caruso. Dear sister of Virginia Michel, and predeceased by her sister Marie Moroni and Aida Carianni. Millie came to the United States from Italy in 1927 with her sister Marie settling in Jersey City. She went on to meet and marry John Joseph on August 29, 1953 at St. Anne's Church in Jersey City, then moving to Oradell in 1957. Millie was devoted to her family and grandchildren, and very proud of her Italian heritage. Her passions included entertaining, gardening and cooking. The house was always open to friends and family, all were welcome at any time. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Clare's Hospital (400 W. Blackwell St., Dover, NJ 07801 www.saintclares.com) or to (501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 ). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.