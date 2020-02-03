|
Mildred H. Wilson
Washington Township - Mildred H. Wilson, 93, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020. Devoted wife of 67 years to Robert and loving mother to Cathy and Lori. Born and raised in Maywood, NJ, the daughter of Frederick and Clara, eventually settling down in the Township of Washington to raise her family.
Upon graduation from Bogota High School in 1944, she attended the Englewood School of Nursing. Shortly thereafter, Millie was accepted at the University of Virginia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
At the urging of a classmate she invited her childhood friend, Robert Wilson, as her date to the Sadie Hawkins Dance resulting in marriage, her husband recalled as a "match made in Heaven." Millie will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her quick smile. A love of cookbooks fueled her passion for cooking and baking and her family were willing taste testers for everything that came out of her kitchen. She also was a member of a painting group and enjoyed dabbling in oil and acrylic.
One of her greatest accomplishments was building their summer home four miles off the beaten path in upstate Maine. She alongside Bob, framed and built Loon Lodge, a place where they spent many happy summers since the early 1970s.
Predeceased by her dear daughter, Cathy, who passed in 1989. Millie is survived by her husband, Robert, her daughter Lori and her husband Joseph Russo, two grandsons, Joseph and his wife Alexandra and Christopher with his fiancé, Samantha.
Though her wonderful, rich journey has come to an end, we wish not to say "good-bye" but "good night to our Dearest Millie."
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Tuesday, February 4th from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, February 5th at 10AM at Church of the Savior, 643 Forest Avenue in Paramus. Interment following George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.