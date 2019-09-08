|
|
Mildred Katharine Steinbach Morrow Shebilsky
- - d. August 20, 2019
Millie was born Jan. 15, 1918, in Scranton, to Cora Smith and Henry Steinbach.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Howard Morrow; granddaughter, Krista Morrow Boothby; nephew, Thomas Gangwer; niece, Virginia Fisher; and their families.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Steinbach Gangwer; first husband, Howard Morrow; and second husband William Shebilsky.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., is assisting the family.
To send condolences and to read the full obituary please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.