Mildred Katharine Steinbach Morrow Shebilsky


1918 - 2019
Mildred Katharine Steinbach Morrow Shebilsky Obituary
Mildred Katharine Steinbach Morrow Shebilsky

- - d. August 20, 2019

Millie was born Jan. 15, 1918, in Scranton, to Cora Smith and Henry Steinbach.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Howard Morrow; granddaughter, Krista Morrow Boothby; nephew, Thomas Gangwer; niece, Virginia Fisher; and their families.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Steinbach Gangwer; first husband, Howard Morrow; and second husband William Shebilsky.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., is assisting the family.

To send condolences and to read the full obituary please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
