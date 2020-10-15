Mildred L. Keet
Allendale - Mildred Lillian Keet (nee Atkinson) 99, of Allendale, NJ died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born in Allendale May 14, 1921 to Alfred and Lillian G. Atkinson, she attended the Allendale Schools and Ramsey High School. Her childhood was idyllic, playing among the open fields with her sister, Edith, and the Heights Road gang. She attended Paterson State College, graduating in 1941, and then enrolled at the Ridgewood Secretarial School. Upon graduating, she worked in the Foreign Division of the New York Trust Company in Manhattan. Mildred met the love of her life, Truman Keet, while commuting on the train to work. They married at Archer Methodist Church in Allendale on October 20, 1951 and proceeded to raise their two daughters. Both were involved with family activities and church work. Millie loved Allendale, and no matter where Truman's work took them, they always returned back there to live. Mildred had a love of music and a beautiful alto voice. She sang with the Archer Church choir for 75 years, only giving it up after the age of 90 because her vision had failed her and she could no longer see the music. She also performed solo work. Active over the years at Archer, Mildred was its oldest member and held the longest membership at the time of her death. She participated in the United Methodist Women's group, and for many years served as a communion steward. Mildred was predeceased in 2014 by her beloved husband of nearly 63 years, Truman, and her sister, Edith Webb, in 2009. Mildred is survived by her daughters Marilyn Templin (David) of Charlotte, NC, and Linda Tillinghast of Allendale, and her granddaughters Sarah Templin (Bruce) of Baltimore, MD, Megan Templin of Cary, NC, and Abigail Templin (Kaleb) of Cambridge, MA. Also surviving is her niece, Barbara Draper of Allendale and family. A graveside service will be held at Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood, NJ on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. (Meet at the cemetery). Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Archer Church Endowment Fund, 37 East Allendale Ave, Allendale, NJ 07401 or to a charity of your choice
