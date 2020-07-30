Mildred L. Mirra



Cresskill - Mildred L. Mirra, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, known to most as Millie, passed away peacefully at 105 on July 29, 2020. Millie was born in Hells Kitchen, New York and moved her young family to Fairview, New Jersey where they settled in and raised three children. Millie had a full life with eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren spending much of her adult life living in Cresskill, New Jersey. Millie was a strong believer in faith as a member of Northern Valley Evangelical Free Church in Cresskill. Millie was a fabulous cook who welcomed all into her home. Her kindness and generosity were shared throughout the community. All who knew her will miss her wit, caring ways and love she shared. We pray they she is in heaven with all the family and friends she has missed. A viewing will be held Friday, July 31 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Followed by a viewing on Saturday, August 1 at 9:00am and then a service at 10:00am at Barrett Funeral Home, concluding with a Graveside Service at Mt Carmel Cemetery, 10 Serpentine Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670.









