Lyndhurst - Lateano, Mildred "Millie," (nee Isoldi), 83, of Lyndhurst, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Mrs. Lateano was a life long resident of Lyndhurst. She enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. Millie was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Lateano in 2005 and by her sisters, Anna Marotti, Frances Calabrese, Majorie Mendyle, Annette and Patricia Isoldi and her brother, Peter Isoldi. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lateano, by her goddaughter, Dawn Isoldi, by her cousin, Anna Navatta and by many loving family and friends. She was loved by all who knew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday April 17th at 9 AM and then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered at 10 AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com