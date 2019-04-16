Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Lateano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lateano


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Lateano Obituary
Mildred Lateano

Lyndhurst - Lateano, Mildred "Millie," (nee Isoldi), 83, of Lyndhurst, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Mrs. Lateano was a life long resident of Lyndhurst. She enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. Millie was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Lateano in 2005 and by her sisters, Anna Marotti, Frances Calabrese, Majorie Mendyle, Annette and Patricia Isoldi and her brother, Peter Isoldi. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lateano, by her goddaughter, Dawn Isoldi, by her cousin, Anna Navatta and by many loving family and friends. She was loved by all who knew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday April 17th at 9 AM and then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered at 10 AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now