Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti

Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti

Whiting - Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti, 87, of Whiting, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 9th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will be Monday, Jan. 13th at 11 a.m. at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. Please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
