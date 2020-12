Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Mildred Moore



Teaneck - Mildred Moore of Teaneck on Nov. 27, 2020. Funeral Services Sunday December 6, 4 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 25 Rev. Dr. Robert L. Curry Dr. So. Hackensack. Visitation 3-4 PM Sunday at the church. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store