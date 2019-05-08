Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Mildred (nee Parrillo) Paolucci

Paramus - Mildred (nee Parrillo), 94, of Paramus, formerly of Saddle Brook, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a member of Hackensack UMC Fitness &Wellness in Maywood.

Cherished wife of 68 years to Daniel Paolucci. Loving mother of Carolyn Paolucci of Las Vegas, NV and Maureen Urgo and her husband Frank of Saddle Brook. Devoted grandmother of Francis Daniel Urgo. Adored great grandmother of Madeline Frances Urgo. Dear sister of Dolores Payne.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
