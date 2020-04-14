|
|
Mildred Romeo
Paterson - Mildred Romeo (nee Lombardo) 92, Paterson, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Paterson and Totowa, NJ. She was a cafeteria worker for the Paterson Board of Education. Beloved wife of the late Julio Romeo. Devoted maother of Julia Romeo Rice and her late husband Michael, Marie Romeo Pokrywa and her husband Julian and Charlotte Romeo DeLuccia and her late husband Michael. Dear sister Florence Curroto, Michael Lombardo, Sonny Badami and the late Sal, Angelo and Frank Lombardo. Loving grandmother of Ronald Simpson and his wife Patrizia, Michael DeLuccia and his wife Catherine and Dawn Ortiz and her husband Henry. Cherished great grandmother of Ronald and Ryan Simpson, Beckham Ortiz and Cameron and Ava DeLuccia. All services were private. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com