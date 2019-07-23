|
Mildred T. (Rembis) Legierski
Clifton - Mildred T. (Rembis) Legierski, 98, of Clifton, passed away on July 12, 2019. Born in Wallington, Mildred lived most of her life in Clifton before moving to Washington in 2007. A devoted homemaker, Mildred was a parishioner and founding family of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton.
Beloved mother of Susan Telewski and her husband Frederick of Woodinville, WA.
Graveside Service Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
