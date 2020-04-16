Services
Mildred (Navatta) Tozzo

Mildred (Navatta) Tozzo Obituary
Mildred Tozzo (née Navatta)

Allendale - 98, formerly of Waldwick & Palisades Park, NJ, passed away peacefully and went home with our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mildred is survived by her beloved children Roseann Abrahamsen and her spouse Harry, Marie Long and her spouse Stephen, Lucille Nolan & Rachael Bonadeo; her precious grandchildren Harry, Lucille, Kayla, Anthony, Krista, Heather, Joseph & Michael; and her great grandchildren Lexa, Harry, Adara, Connor, Cordelia, Mia Rose, Arianna, CJ, Alexander, Joseph & Justin. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph of 61 years and her brother Jack Navatta. Mildred was a parishioner of St. Luke's in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. She was active in church matters, belonged to the Rosary Society, and taught CCD for many years. Her pleasure was her expertise in sewing, she loved making scapulars and rosary beads for needy countries. Mildred's unwavering faith was unparalleled; because she lost her mother at the age of 13, and always turned to the Lord and the Blessed Mother. Her giving nature will always be remembered. Services are private and the family will plan a memorial at a later date.

Becker-Funeralhome.com
