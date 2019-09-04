Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred VanHarken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred VanHarken


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred VanHarken Obituary
Mildred Van Harken

Lincoln Park - Mildred E. Van Harken, age 91, died peacefully at home with her daughter and son in law by her side. She was born on June 14th 1928 at home in Ridegwood to Viola Perry and Elsworth Morgan and was the youngest of 5 children. She met her husband, Richard Van Harken, at age 16 during WW II when he was involved in the Army Air Corps. They soon were married and had 2 beautiful children, Linda and Richard and lived in Lincoln Park for 52 years.

Mildred was preceded in deaths by her parents, her husband, her brothers Harvey, Elsworth and baby brother Oliver Morgan and sister Dorothy Morgan/Brown; her best friend/like a sister Mary Vetere and son Richard Van Harken. She is survived by her daughter Linda and her husband Fred Britting, her 9 grandchildren: John and Doug (Kathy) Post, Ricky, Dennis, Tommy and Kenny Van Harken, Sheri Van Harken/Dion, Kimberly Gynis/Maleyonok and Jennifer Britting/DeCangi; her 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Mildred will be mostly be remembered for her compassion for animals. She spent more then half of her life rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for not only domesticated, but wild animals in her home and was very involved with the Wayne Animal Shelter for many years.

Her family will always remember her caring and loving spirit and she will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 9 AM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street Lincoln Park, NJ. Interment, Valleu Cemetery, Ridgewood, NJ.

Visiting hours will be on Friday from 1-3 PM and 7-9 PM. www.kerimemorial.com

In Leiu of flowers, please send donations to the Wayne Animal Shelter at 201 Pompton Plains Cross Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470. www.kerimemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now