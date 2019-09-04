|
Mildred Van Harken
Lincoln Park - Mildred E. Van Harken, age 91, died peacefully at home with her daughter and son in law by her side. She was born on June 14th 1928 at home in Ridegwood to Viola Perry and Elsworth Morgan and was the youngest of 5 children. She met her husband, Richard Van Harken, at age 16 during WW II when he was involved in the Army Air Corps. They soon were married and had 2 beautiful children, Linda and Richard and lived in Lincoln Park for 52 years.
Mildred was preceded in deaths by her parents, her husband, her brothers Harvey, Elsworth and baby brother Oliver Morgan and sister Dorothy Morgan/Brown; her best friend/like a sister Mary Vetere and son Richard Van Harken. She is survived by her daughter Linda and her husband Fred Britting, her 9 grandchildren: John and Doug (Kathy) Post, Ricky, Dennis, Tommy and Kenny Van Harken, Sheri Van Harken/Dion, Kimberly Gynis/Maleyonok and Jennifer Britting/DeCangi; her 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Mildred will be mostly be remembered for her compassion for animals. She spent more then half of her life rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for not only domesticated, but wild animals in her home and was very involved with the Wayne Animal Shelter for many years.
Her family will always remember her caring and loving spirit and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service on Saturday at 9 AM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street Lincoln Park, NJ. Interment, Valleu Cemetery, Ridgewood, NJ.
Visiting hours will be on Friday from 1-3 PM and 7-9 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
In Leiu of flowers, please send donations to the Wayne Animal Shelter at 201 Pompton Plains Cross Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470.