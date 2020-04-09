Services
Mildred Weimer Obituary
Mildred (nee Ambruso) Weimer, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home in East Rutherford, NJ, in the loving care of her family members, son, Joseph and Recel Ybanez. Mildred was born and raised in Garfield and lived in East Rutherford for nearly 60 years. She was an active member of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wallington where she was one of the first women appointed to the Parish Council and worked in the elementary school cafeteria and library for many years. During the 1980s and '90s she worked in the office of Dr. Bakhtaver Irani, Rutherford. She was a member of AARP, both national and East Rutherford Chapters, as well as East Rutherford and Wallington Seniors. Mildred was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph J. Weimer, sister Ester Casteline and brother Roxy Ambruso. She is survived by three sons: Blase J. Weimer of Bedminster, NJ; Joseph J. Weimer of East Rutherford, NJ and Glen M. Weimer of Nantucket, MA; and grandson Logan D. Weimer of Bedminster, NJ. A private internment will take place at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Most Sacred Heart Church, 127 Paterson Ave, Wallington. Please visit www.WarnerAndWozniak.com to share condolences with the family, and to follow up for memorial service information.
