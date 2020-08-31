1/
Mildred Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Weiss

Rutherford - Mildred Weiss, age 93, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

She was a long time resident of Rutherford for 69 years. Mrs. Weiss was a girl scout leader for many years. As a member of the Lyndhurst Creative Writing Workshops, she enjoyed writing poetry. She was honored in 1991 as a Distinguished Person by St. Mary's parish in Rutherford. She taught in both their Elementary School and High School for twenty-seven years.

After retiring she tutored ESL at the Rutherford Public Library. Mildred and William criss- crossed the 48 states by car visiting interesting and historical landmarks.

She is predeceased by her husband William in October, 2007

Mildred is survived by her two daughters Elaine and her husband Rudolf Yonke, Kathleen, and her husband Michael Matzura and by her son Dr. William and his wife Dr. Linda Weiss.

Her beloved granddaughters Renee, Erika, Marilyn, Jenny, Emily and Sarah, her grandson Michael and his wife Evelyn. She also has two great grandsons, Sebastian and Aiden. Mildred also leaves behind two sisters, Stella Adams of Rutherford and Helen Bych of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Weiss had deep respect for the Dominican Sisters of St. Dominic.

If so desired, donations may be made to The Sisters of St. Dominic, One Ryerson Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006-6198.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 8:30 to 10:00am in The Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue followed by 10:30 Mass of Christian Liturgy in The Church of St. Mary 91 Home Ave. Rutherford. Interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. visit calhounmania.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved