Mildred Weiss
Rutherford - Mildred Weiss, age 93, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was a long time resident of Rutherford for 69 years. Mrs. Weiss was a girl scout leader for many years. As a member of the Lyndhurst Creative Writing Workshops, she enjoyed writing poetry. She was honored in 1991 as a Distinguished Person by St. Mary's parish in Rutherford. She taught in both their Elementary School and High School for twenty-seven years.
After retiring she tutored ESL at the Rutherford Public Library. Mildred and William criss- crossed the 48 states by car visiting interesting and historical landmarks.
She is predeceased by her husband William in October, 2007
Mildred is survived by her two daughters Elaine and her husband Rudolf Yonke, Kathleen, and her husband Michael Matzura and by her son Dr. William and his wife Dr. Linda Weiss.
Her beloved granddaughters Renee, Erika, Marilyn, Jenny, Emily and Sarah, her grandson Michael and his wife Evelyn. She also has two great grandsons, Sebastian and Aiden. Mildred also leaves behind two sisters, Stella Adams of Rutherford and Helen Bych of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Weiss had deep respect for the Dominican Sisters of St. Dominic.
If so desired, donations may be made to The Sisters of St. Dominic, One Ryerson Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006-6198.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 8:30 to 10:00am in The Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue followed by 10:30 Mass of Christian Liturgy in The Church of St. Mary 91 Home Ave. Rutherford. Interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. visit calhounmania.com