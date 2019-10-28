Services
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Butler - Mildred Whitty, age 93, of Butler, NJ, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. Mrs. Whitty was born in Bloomingdale, NJ the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Elizabeth (McGovern) Hamilton. She was a school bus aide for Jordan Bus Co. and the Butler Public Schools for many years before retiring. Mildred loved her family more than anything else. She had a profound love for animals. She is survived by her beloved son, Calvin Joseph Whitty and his wife Hazel, her loving daughter in law, Patricia Whitty, her 6 cherished grandchildren and 8 adored great grandchildren. Mildred was predeceased by her devoted husband, Calvin Whitty, two dear sons, William Whitty and Kenneth Whitty and her loving siblings, George Hamilton, Douglas Hamilton and Florence Weaver. Viewing hours will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral will be held Wednesday at 7pm also at the funeral home. All other services will be private. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
