Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mildred Zlotkin Rosenzweig

Mildred Zlotkin Rosenzweig Obituary
Mildred Zlotkin Rosenzweig

Paterson - Mildred Zlotkin Rosenzweig passed away on July 25, 2019. She was born on 12/26/1925 and was a lifelong resident of Paterson, NJ. Attending East Side High School, she met her beloved husband of 59 years, Benjamin Rosenzweig, marrying in 1945 during a December blizzard after he returned home from the war. During her earlier years, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Abe Zlotkin Company and later administered the Benjamin and Mildred Rosenzweig Family Foundation. She is survived by her three sons: Arthur Rosenzweig, Abraham Rosenzweig, and Steven Rosenzweig and daughters-in-law: Cynthia Ropes Rosenzweig, Alice Rosenzweig, and Thea Abu El-Haj. Also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Hannah Ropes Rosenzweig, her husband David Soll, and their daughter Livia Benjamin Soll; Jacob Hardy Rosenzweig, his wife Fatima Iu, and their sons Eliot Hardy Rosenzweig and Oscar Yan Rosenzweig; Jessica Rosenzweig Gruber, her husband Richard Gruber, and their daughters Samantha Rose Gruber and Emma Charley Gruber; Andrew Joseph Rosenzweig, his wife Pearl Ann Arnovitz and their children Marley Evyn Rosenzweig and Benjamin Stanley Rosenzweig; and Reem Esther Rosenhaj and Saria Ruth Rosenhaj. Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ) on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. For further information, please visit: www.Schoems.com.
