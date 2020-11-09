1/1
Miles Benjamin Romain
1999 - 2020
Waldwick - Miles Benjamin Romain, 21, of Waldwick, NJ. Loving son, brother, cousin, friend. "Weep not for me though I have gone into that gentle night. Grieve if you will, but not for long upon my soul's sweet flight for I am at peace, my soul is at rest. In your memory I live on." The son of Pierre Romain and the late Mary Verdicchio Romain, Miles departed this earth into God's loving arms while attending college in Florida on November 6, 2020. He is finally at peace in the beloved arms of his loving and cherished mother. Miles had a special connection to God. His trust in the Lord was remarkable. His faith in the Lord was unquestionable, despite any hardships or adversities. Miles is survived by his loving brothers whom he adored tremendously; Pierre Romain Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, Trey and Noah Romain of Waldwick, NJ, and his four-legged loyal best friend Leo. Forever the warrior spirit, he was a graduate of Waldwick High School. Also, his survivors include his grandmother Rose Romain of Haiti and Thomas and Jane Verdicchio of NH. He was predeceased by his cousin, Racheal Verdicchio Morris. Miles had a very large and loving family consisting of aunts, uncles and cousins almost too numerous to count from Haiti, Canada and the US who will all miss him dearly! Miles was a fun-loving young man with a quick wit, an infectious laugh, a beautiful welcoming smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help the Romain family during the difficult days and months ahead payable to Laura Morris for the Romain Family Memorial, c/o Bank of America, 11 Wyckoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463. The Romain family is humbled by the generosity and acts of kindness of family and friends during this difficult time. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
