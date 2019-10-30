Services
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
George Washington Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
Montvale - Miles Kuchar, born, raised and remained as the longest living resident of Montvale, NJ until his passing on October 27, 2019 at the age of 98. Following the World War II Veteran's service in the Navy, Miles graduated from Stevens Tech with multiple engineering degrees. He then went on to own and operate two local construction companies responsible for several infrastructures in Bergen and Rockland Counties even assisting in the build of the Thomas Edison Museum. Often taking on high risk jobs, his motto was "no job is too challenging". Miles was passionate about flying and after obtaining his pilots license and purchasing a plane he enjoyed flying his family to Montauk. The patriarch of the family leaves behind three children, Donald Kuchar, Jeffrey Kuchar, and Gail Steinhauer in addition to 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Jean Kuchar. Let's all remember Miles on November 27th, deemed Miles Kuchar Day in Montvale, NJ. Funeral to be held November 2nd at 10am at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to: Trustees of Columbia University and mail to: Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Office of Development, Attn: Matt Reals, 516 West 168th St, 3rd FL, New York, NY 10032.
