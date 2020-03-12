Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Redeemer Cemetery
Mahwah, NJ
Millie M. Guatelli, 91, of Winston Salem, NC, Ramsey, and Midland Park, NJ died on March 9, 2020.

Millie was born in Union City, NJ to Vincent and Eleanora Carrazza. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Guatelli. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Adele Moschel, Ernestine Alpi and Dominic Carrazza. Millie is survived by her children, Karen Healy and husband Michael of Ramsey, Keith Murphy and his wife Marge of Winston Salem. Millie was most proud of her devoted granddaughters Christine Healy and Carolyn Shaul. Millie was pleased to have been able to see them grow up with families of their own. Millie was employed by the Allendale Nursing Home before retiring and was an active member and volunteer at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Ramsey and at the Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston Salem where she resided for the past 16 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 55 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446.

There will be a graveside service at noon on April 25th at the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah.
