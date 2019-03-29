|
|
Millie Steingress
Mendon, VT - Millie Steingress, 93, of Mendon, Vermont, died February 27, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont after a brief illness.
Millie was born December 14, 1925, in Moonachie, NJ, to Joseph and Rosina (Legnante) Gaito, the youngest of six children. She graduated from East Rutherford High School in 1943. From an early age, Millie wanted to become a librarian. With her typical determination, she worked her way through college, graduating phi beta kappa from William and Mary in only 3 years. In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Steingress, and together they raised five children in Westwood, NJ where she became head librarian for the five elementary schools in the district.
When Millie and Fred retired from teaching, they moved to Mendon, VT and purchased Mendon Mountain Orchards, beginning second careers as orchardists and inn keepers. Millie brought her financial acumen to the orchard as well as her talent for baking. She created the orchard's signature apple pie recipe as well as many of the recipes still used today.
Millie is survived by her daughters Gail Haynes, of Wilder, VT, Beth Charles, of Mendon, VT, and Carol Steingress, of Windsor, VT; sons Rick Steingress and Rob Steingress, both of Georgetown, SC; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave, Rutland, VT. A graveside service will be held in spring at Mendon Mountain Orchards Cemetery on the Knoll.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.