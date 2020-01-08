Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Milo Vlahov Obituary
Milo Vlahov passed away on Monday morning, January 6th, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Debra Kumiega. Devoted father of his beloved son Marco Vlahov. Born to parents Josip and Marija Vlahov in the historic city of Sibenik, Croatia. He came to the U. S. in 1992 and ardently loved both his both his homeland and his adopted country. His unbound personality will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Friday from 4-8 pm. A service will be held at 7:00 pm. The family suggests your consideration to send a small memorial contribution to a Go Fund Me account established to assist with funeral expenses and to support his son Marco Vlahov's college education. For donations, you may follow the link -

