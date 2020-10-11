Milton Chinitz
Scottsdale, AZ - Milton Chinitz, who lived in several New Jersey communities and owned and operated New Jersey Plumbing Supply in Maplewood, died of natural causes at age 91 in Scottsdale, AZ on October 10, 2020. Born in 1929 in Passaic to Russian Jewish immigrant parents, Milton is survived by his sons Mark Chinitz (Frank Lam) of New York City and Daniel Chinitz (Patricia), and daughter Ruth Ann Monti, the latter two also of Scottsdale. He leaves behind four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He was married for 59 years to his beloved wife Florence who died in 2012. Milton was a 1949 graduate of New York University and served in the New Jersey National Guard during the Korean War era. He was an earnest fan of the NY Jets (sad to say) and loved classical music, theater, movies, and Jewish soul food. His great sense of humor will be missed. Private interment at Mt. Sinai Jewish Cemetery in Scottsdale AZ. Donations in his memory are accepted by firstfoodbank.org
.