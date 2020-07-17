Milton Frank
Cliffside Park - Milton Frank, son of the late Jacob Frank and Martha Nussbaum, was born on April 9, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the Army Counter-intelligence Corps from 1950 to 1952. Stationed in the U.S. Zone of Occupation in West Germany, his Yiddish skills enabled him to conduct critical interviews with local inhabitants bewildered by the high German of professional translators. Upon his return from overseas, he graduated from the City College of New York and then Brooklyn Law School. In 1959 Mr. Frank married Martha Mershon. Their partnership extended beyond matrimony. The growth and success of his legal practice owes as much to his wife's business acumen as it does to Mr. Frank's considerable legal skills. From adjacent offices - his filled with books and certificates, hers with art - and over nearly 40 years, they supervised a staff of more than a dozen and were early adopters of computer technology in the 1970s. Later they also became prominent participants in harness racing, winning numerous titles and awards. Always humanitarians, they provided for the post-retirement care of their horses, some of which continue to live a genteel life into old age. Mr. Frank will live forever in the heart of his son, Steven, who followed him into the law and shared his passion for history, politics, and long talks into the wee hours.