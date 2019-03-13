|
Milton K. Brackenbury
Old Tappan - Milton K. Brackenbury, 79, of Old Tappan since 1977, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Amelia (nee Weinschreider). Devoted father of Mark and wife Amy of Emerson, Scott and wife Jennifer of Harrington Park, Teresa Angelakos and husband Peter of Emerson, Jeannette Kammlott and husband Robert of Norwood, Andrew and wife Debbie of Oakland and Catherine Brackenbury of NYC. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearest brother of Sally Langolf and Kenneth, he was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends.
Milton was a US Army Veteran. He was a past President of the Old Tappan Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the Knights of Columbus Westwood Council. He retired from Con-Ed in NYC.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 AM at St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton's memory to the Old Tappan Fire Department, 231 Old Tappan Rd, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 would be appreciated.
