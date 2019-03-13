Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Old Tappan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Brackenbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton K. Brackenbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton K. Brackenbury Obituary
Milton K. Brackenbury

Old Tappan - Milton K. Brackenbury, 79, of Old Tappan since 1977, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Amelia (nee Weinschreider). Devoted father of Mark and wife Amy of Emerson, Scott and wife Jennifer of Harrington Park, Teresa Angelakos and husband Peter of Emerson, Jeannette Kammlott and husband Robert of Norwood, Andrew and wife Debbie of Oakland and Catherine Brackenbury of NYC. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearest brother of Sally Langolf and Kenneth, he was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends.

Milton was a US Army Veteran. He was a past President of the Old Tappan Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the Knights of Columbus Westwood Council. He retired from Con-Ed in NYC.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 AM at St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton's memory to the Old Tappan Fire Department, 231 Old Tappan Rd, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 would be appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now