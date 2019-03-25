|
Milton Robbins
Boca Raton, FL - Milton Robbins of Boca Raton, Florida, formally of Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 20th. He was 96 years old. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a proud Army Air Corps veteran flying PBY air-sea rescue missions in the South Pacific in World War II. He is survived by his wife Selma of Boca Raton, son Andrew of Honolulu, grandchildren William, Daniel, Adam, Makayla and Sabrina, and great granddaughter Hannie. His daughter Ellen passed away in 2017 and his brother George passed away in 1994. He was the long-time Township Engineer and Public Works Director of Teaneck, NJ from 1963 to 1989 and took great pride in the Township, especially its parks. He was instrumental in the development of Glenpointe in Teaneck. Robbins was also a proud member of the Teaneck Jewish Center and a Past President of Temple Beth Shalom in Fair Lawn. A chapel service will be held on Wed, March 27, 2019 at 12pm, at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford, NJ.