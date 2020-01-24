|
|
Ming Wong
North Arlington - Ming Wong, 66, of North Arlington for 10 years, passed away on January 23, 2020. Mr. Wong was born in Hong Kong and came to the U.S.A. in 1971. For many years, he was a chef at Stop & Shop and prior at Grand Union both in Carlstadt, retiring in 2016. Ming was a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union 464A. He enjoyed going to the racetrack, summers down the shore with family, cooking at home for family and watching sports. Beloved father of Michael Wong and Mark Wong and his wife Shannon. Cherished grandfather of Maylee Wong and Skyler Kelly. He is also survived by his former wife, Marylee Carlin, two sisters and brother-in-law of Cathy Kundert, Siobhean Carrasco, Aileen Insaurralde, Patricia Carlin and James Carlin. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:15 PM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Sunday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John Theurer Cancer Center, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644.