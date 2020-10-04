Minnie Frey
Wyckoff - Minnie Frey, age 99 of Wyckoff, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center. She was born in Prospect Park, NJ and had resided in Agawam, MA before moving back to Wyckoff to be closer to her family. Minnie was a homemaker, dedicating her time, alongside her husband raising and caring for their family. Minnie was a very active member of the Madison Avenue Baptist Church, Paterson, NJ and the Bethany Assembly of God Church, while residing in Agawam, MA. She is survived by her son, Donald G. and his wife, Carol Frey of Hawthorne, NJ and her daughter, Ruth Evans of W. Springfield, MA. Also left to carry on their grandmother's legacy are her three grandchildren, Todd and Scott Frey and Debbie Haget and five great grandchildren, Nikki Tate, Kyle and Daniel Haget, and Jessica and Brett Frey. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, George Frey in 1999, her son-in-law Robert Evans in 2017 and her grandson John Evans in 1984.
Funeral services will be held privately, arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Expression of condolences can be offered on funeral home website at www.vpfh.com
. In addition, as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Minnie's memory may be made to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Madison Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07501.