Minnie Mae (Greene) Kitchings
Minnie Mae Kitchings (Greene)

Paterson - Minnie Mae Kitchings (Greene) age 93, departed this life on October 1, 2020.

Mother Kitchings came to NJ in her early 20's, working as a housekeeper and nanny. She joined Macedonia COGIC, in Passaic, NJ under Pastor Russell Logan where she met her husband Min. Vincent Kitchings Sr. In 1968, they founded, Refuge Temple COGIC in Englewood, NJ. Mo. Kitchings was an active member in many C.O.G.I.C. ministries & of the United Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows of Paterson and Vicinity.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Supt. Vincent Kitchings, Sr.; son Vincent, Jr.; 1 brother and 5 sisters. She leaves to cherish; her children; Yolanda, Beverly, Lynn, Caryn and Dwight Sr. (Mechelle). 6 siblings; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives and friends.

Service: Sunday, October 11th 4PM at the Gilmore Memorial Tabernacle Look and Live Ministry, 68 Haledon Ave, Paterson. Visitation 2-4PM

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
OCT
11
Service
04:00 PM
Gilmore Memorial Tabernacle Look and Live Ministry
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
