Minnie Mae Kitchings (Greene)Paterson - Minnie Mae Kitchings (Greene) age 93, departed this life on October 1, 2020.Mother Kitchings came to NJ in her early 20's, working as a housekeeper and nanny. She joined Macedonia COGIC, in Passaic, NJ under Pastor Russell Logan where she met her husband Min. Vincent Kitchings Sr. In 1968, they founded, Refuge Temple COGIC in Englewood, NJ. Mo. Kitchings was an active member in many C.O.G.I.C. ministries & of the United Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows of Paterson and Vicinity.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Supt. Vincent Kitchings, Sr.; son Vincent, Jr.; 1 brother and 5 sisters. She leaves to cherish; her children; Yolanda, Beverly, Lynn, Caryn and Dwight Sr. (Mechelle). 6 siblings; 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives and friends.Service: Sunday, October 11th 4PM at the Gilmore Memorial Tabernacle Look and Live Ministry, 68 Haledon Ave, Paterson. Visitation 2-4PM