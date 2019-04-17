Services
Mirella Marie (Zanchiello) Meo Obituary
Mirella Marie Meo (nee Zanchiello)

East Rutherford - Mirella Marie Meo (nee Zanchiello), 83, of East Rutherford for 55 years, passed away at home on April 15, 2019. Mirella was born in Italy and came to the U.S.A. at the age of 21. For over five years, she was a crossing guard in East Rutherford and prior she was a seamstress. Mrs. Meo enjoyed being with her family. Beloved wife of Carmine M. Meo. Loving mother of Fred N. Meo and his wife Patricia, Mario M. Meo and his wife Marianne and the late Patricia Meo. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren, predeceased by a granddaughter and great grandmother of one great grandson. Dear sister of Linda Villani and the late Stefan Zanchiello and Anna Mercuri. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
