Miriam (Mayo) Arnowitz (nee Cohn)



Monroe, NJ - Miriam (Mayo) Arnowitz (nee Cohn), 97, of Monroe, formerly of Paterson and Fair Lawn, passed away November 20. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Jerry, mother of Alan(Janet), Stuart(Deirdre), and Larry(Enid). Grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 9. Special aunt to David Cooper and Hinda (Robert) Sliclen. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A true matriarch, her family is her legacy. Graveside service at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton In lieu of flowers, donations to Hadassah, American Red Cross or a charity of your choosing would be appreciated. Funeral Services were handled by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ









