Miriam (Wust) Lopez-Isa
Fair Lawn - Miriam (Wust) Lopez-Isa, age 87, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, she immigrated to the United States in October of 1961 arriving in New York City and moving briefly to Poughkeepsie, NY before settling in Fair Lawn in 1968. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. Miriam enjoyed knitting and cooking. A selfless and compassionate woman who was an amazing wife and mother, she cared for family and friends, often travelling to help care for her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring in 2007, she taught Spanish at St. Anne School in Fair Lawn for 25 years.
Beloved wife of Jose Lopez-Isa. Loving and devoted mother of Marlene Wust-Smith and husband Jim Smith and Lourdes Lopez-Isa and husband Jeffrey Lamken. Cherished grandmother of Madison Wust-Smith and Lauren and Lindsay Lamken. Dear sister of Rudolf and Ignacio Wust and the late Juan Wust and Anna Maria Rodriguez.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, May 20, 2019, 9-11 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Monday 11:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.