Miriam Preis
River Edge - Preis - Miriam, of River Edge, NJ, on March 8th, 2019, dedicated wife of Jerome Preis who pre-deceased her; loving mother of Joseph A. Preis and his wife Carolyn of Mill Valley, CA, Marcia Harvey and her husband Arthur Harvey of Wayne, NJ and Garrett M. Preis and his wife Jacqueline Mackey of Great Falls, VA; proud grandmother of Rebecca Preis and Mitchell, Joshua, Lilly, Pamela, and Russell Harvey.
Mrs. Preis was born on October 30, 1934 and was raised in the Bronx, NY. She attended, and was graduated from Queens College of New York. After college she worked as a speech therapist, married and raised her family, worked with her husband in their small business and went on to work in various other positions. She was a lover of nature and the outdoors, and enjoyed her daily walks with her husband Jerry at Van Saun County Park. She had an avid interest in current events and also loved her Yankees and Knicks.
Services will be on Sunday, March 10th at 3:30 pm at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 west), Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-791-0015. Burial will follow at Americus Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.