Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
1935 - 2019
Demarest - Miriam Strum died peacefully with her loved ones by her side Wednesday, July 24th one month after her 84th birthday. Miriam is survived by Harvey Strum, her loving husband of 64 years and three children: Amy, Daniel and Sam. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Stacy Strum, wife of Sam, and 5 grandchildren: Jacob and Nora Cecere and Elijah, Sophie and Ella Strum and one great grandson Anthony Cecere.

Mimi made an instant and long-lasting impression on everyone she met and was loved by so many. She cherished spending time with her family and lifelong friends. She had a great sense of humor and loved to cook andtravel. She loved to celebrate with her family and friends by cooking delicious meals followed by her signature desserts. Her family and friends will always have fond memories of her amazing Sunday Brunches. Mimi was a 'plant technician'; she kept many beautiful plants in the backroom which was like a jungle.

She was the most supportive and understanding mother always there to listen and help in any situation. Mimi's relationship with her husband was truly special. Her bond with Harvey lasted to the very end. Miriam will be missed and remembered by all that had the privilege and pleasure to know her.

Arrangements by Hennessey Heights FH, Hasb Hts, NJ.
