|
|
Miriam (Rose) Tauber
Hackensack - Miriam (Rose) Tauber, 92, of Hackensack, NJ died peacefully on September 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Rose was born March 30, 1927 in New York, NY. She was the daughter of the late Aaron Horowitz and Sarah (Arnow) Horowitz. She was the youngest of 5 children and is pre-deceased by her brothers, Abraham (Al), Morris (Nat), Harry and Max (Mac). On December 20, 1956, she married Alvin M. Tauber and they lived happily together until Al's death in 2007. Together they led a busy life filled with tennis and bridge.
Rose worked as an administrative professional in the insurance industry until her retirement. She then went back to college and graduated from Bergen Community College in 1994.
Rose is survived by her 2 daughters Shelley Tauber Berger (and her husband, Charles Berger and their children, Justin Tauber Berger and Rachel Anita Berger) and Lori Tauber Marcus (and her husband, Dr. James R. Marcus, and their daughters Olivia Tauber Marcus and Samantha Tauber Marcus). Rose had a loving relationship with her niece and nephews and the extended Horowitz family.
A memorial service was held Tuesday at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors in Hackensack, NJ. Burial took place at Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries in Paramus, NJ. Donations in Rose's memory can be made to Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. 360 Essex Street. Suite 301. Hackensack, NJ 07601 .