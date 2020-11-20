Misak Markarian
Ridgefield - Markarian, Misak age 83, of Ridgefield, on Thursday November 19, 2020. He was born in Aleppo, Syria and came to the United States in 1970 and was the Owner of J&M Exxon, Fort Lee, NJ. Beloved husband of Elizabeth nee; Kalfayan. Devoted father of Tina Markarian-Broncati and her husband William, Raffie Markarian and his wife Andrea, Christopher Markarian and his wife Lauren. Cherished grandfather of William, Elise, Kyle, Matthew, Jameson & Lola. Loving brother of Lucine Tahanian, Mary Labejian, Anais Kradjian, Setrak Markarian and Boghos Markarian. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Monday 10:00 - 10:30 AM in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Ridgefield, with the Religious Service to follow at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com