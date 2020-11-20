1/1
Misak Markarian
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Misak's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Misak Markarian

Ridgefield - Markarian, Misak age 83, of Ridgefield, on Thursday November 19, 2020. He was born in Aleppo, Syria and came to the United States in 1970 and was the Owner of J&M Exxon, Fort Lee, NJ. Beloved husband of Elizabeth nee; Kalfayan. Devoted father of Tina Markarian-Broncati and her husband William, Raffie Markarian and his wife Andrea, Christopher Markarian and his wife Lauren. Cherished grandfather of William, Elise, Kyle, Matthew, Jameson & Lola. Loving brother of Lucine Tahanian, Mary Labejian, Anais Kradjian, Setrak Markarian and Boghos Markarian. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Monday 10:00 - 10:30 AM in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Ridgefield, with the Religious Service to follow at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
10:30 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved