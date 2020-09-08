Mitch Fleischman
On the Morning of Friday, September 4th, 2020, Mitch Fleischman, loving husband and father of two, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife, Natalie (née Schwartzstein, previously from the town of Millburn), sons Adam and Elias, as well as brothers Marty and Chuck. He is predeceased by his oldest brother Joe Fleischman.
Mitch was born on May 23rd, 1959 to Ben and Esther Fleischman in the working-class town of Rahway, New Jersey. The youngest of four boys and son of a World War II veteran, hard work and determination were qualities instilled in him from a young age. From the beginning, Mitch understood that nothing was given and everything in this world had to be earned.
Mitch decided to leave home to attend the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1981 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, something that would prove to be valuable in the years leading up to the dot-com boom of the early 2000s. He held several different jobs in the Twin Cities after graduation, trying to pay off student loans which he accumulated to get an education. Eventually, Mitch moved back to his home state of New Jersey, where he met the love of his life, Natalie Schwartzstein, whom he would be happily married to for 26 years.
Mitch worked hard to provide for his family, but also thoroughly enjoyed his job as a Software Engineer for a major technology company based in San Francisco. He worked remotely, which gave him the flexibility to enjoy family time through golfing, skiing and travelling the world. Mitch taught his sons and many nieces and nephews how to ski and golf, outdoor activities that the family as a whole came to cherish. As one nephew recounted to Mitch's eldest son Adam: "your dad was a great man. He taught me a lot about the finer things in life."
A year before his passing, Mitch and his beloved wife were able to travel to Dubai, Israel and Italy, in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary. They visited their son, Adam in Rome while he was studying abroad. A student of history and Shakespeare, Mitch was overjoyed to be experiencing the Eternal City for the first time with the ones that were closest to him. Mitch had arrived - from Rahway all the way to Rome, from humble beginnings to a life of comfortability. In many ways he embodied the American Dream and the idea that hard work and dedication to family will lead one to a life of pure happiness.
In Mitch's honor, family members request that all donations be made to The First Tee, a nonprofit golf program that seeks to grow the game by investing in children ages 5-18. The program teaches kids how to manage emotions, resolve conflict, communicate, and set goals using golf as the platform. Donations can be made here: https://firsttee.org/donate/