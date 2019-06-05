|
Mitchell E. Pariser
Bronx, NY - Mitchell E. Pariser, of the Bronx, N.Y. and Franklin Lakes, N.J. died Monday, June 3, 2019 in Rockleigh, N.J. He was 82.
Mitchell was born January 21, 1938 to Lili Jean Beck and Emanuel Pariser in the Bronx,
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elinor Schoenfeld Pariser and his three daughters, Stacy Fishkin, Bonnie Pariser and Rachel Pariser, grandchildren Jonathan, Scott, Leah, Zachary, Dominique, Lilly and Matthew.
Mitchell left school at an early age, having struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia. He went to work with his father who introduced the first coin operated laundry rooms in NYC. Mitchell helped maintain the machines. His talent for working with machines and electronics was recognized early, and he developed extraordinary mechanical dexterity despite his athetoid Cerebral Palsy which severely impacted his motor skills.
Despite his physical challenges, Mitchell cultivated a successful career working with his hands. He worked for Riverbay Corporation in Co-op City for 33 years where he specialized in repair of laundry room appliances and intercoms. When carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands and arthris in his wrists further complicated his ability to use tools, Mitchell sought and was assigned an apprentice to perform the repairs under his guidance. It particularly pleased him to be able to impart his knowledge to the next generation.
Mitchell was also a fine artist, painting with oils and sculpting with clay and stone. An accomplished craftsman, he built bookcases and doll houses, and created a robot out of washing machine parts. He trained his daughters to help assemble some of the more delicate mechanisms he worked on at home. His lack of motor control was a source of frustration for him, but it didn't stop him from sharing his artistic view and electronic creativity with the world.
Mitchell lived in Co-op City for 38 years where he was a well known, admired and much-liked member of the community.