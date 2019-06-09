Services
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
Mitchell Robert Bloom Obituary
Mitchell Robert Bloom

Spring, Texas - Bloom, Mitchell R. "Mitch" age 67, of Spring, TX passed away after a brief illness on June 4, 2019 in Houston. He was born in Jersey City, NJ and recently retired as a Customer Service Product Coordinator for Kronos Worldwide in Houston after a 30+ year career with them. Cherished husband of Evelyn (née Gaber). Beloved father of Steven and his wife Tara of Englishtown, NJ and Wayne of Cypress, TX. Devoted grandfather to Mason. Dear brother of Helaine Rapkin and her husband Marwin of Allendale, NJ. Adored uncle of Morgan and cousin and friend to many. Graveside Service Monday at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mitchell can be made to either the MD Anderson Cancer Center Genitourinary Medical Oncology Department or the Houston Humane Society. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-EDEN.
