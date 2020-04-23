Resources
Mona Samueli Simon

Mona Samueli Simon Obituary
Mona Samueli Simon

Homemaker, 90

Mona Samueli Simon, a wife, mother, and homemaker, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen, NJ from cardiopulmonary failure.

Mrs. Simon was born in Philadelphia and was a Guttenberg, NJ resident for the last 20 years. She and her husband lived in Somerdale, NJ until his passing in 1998. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1946. Mrs. Simon was married to her husband Stanley for 50 years. She is survived by her sons, Larry and Michael, and her daughter Ellen Beth.

During her later years Mrs. Simon was an active participant at the Gallen Adult Day Center at the Jewish Home in Rockleigh, NJ.

On April 17, 2020 services were conducted and burial occurred at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA.
