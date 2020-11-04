Monica D. BarwickElmwood Park - Monica D. Barwick, 91, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Sunday November 1st, 2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She was the owner of Monica Realty in Elmwood Park for 52 years before retiring.Loving mother of Edward Jr. (Patrice) and the late Patricia Caporale, dear sister of Elizabeth Miller and the late Catherine Kubisky (Andrew) and Charles Miller (Barbara), proud grandmother of Jamie Salotti (Steve), Edward R. Barwick, III and Alyson Holloway (Keith), adoring great-grandmother of Kaylee Evans (Keyon), Edward Yoho and Alexa Yoho.Private Family Visiting Thursday November 5th, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.In lieu of flowers, donations for Camp Acorn, PO Box 1383, Paramus, NJ 07653 would be appreciated in Monica's memory.