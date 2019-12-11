|
Monte L. Rodgers
Ramsey - Monte L. Rodgers, age 77 of Ramsey, NJ died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ. He was born in Paterson, NJ and had been a long time resident of Ramsey, NJ. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Monte was the owner and operator of M. L. Rodgers Construction of Ramsey, NJ. Monte is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rodgers of Ramsey, two daughters; Stacey Romer (Chris) of Vail, CO, Karen Augello (Michael) of Ramsey, NJ and his two grandchildren; Kylah Romer and Emerson Augello. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Pallack of Tuxedo, NY, his two brothers; Dale Rodgers (Margaret) of Westford, VT and David Rodgers of Stamford, NY. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, 4 - 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Monte's memory may be made to Holy Name Health Care Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.