Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monte Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monte L. Rodgers


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monte L. Rodgers Obituary
Monte L. Rodgers

Ramsey - Monte L. Rodgers, age 77 of Ramsey, NJ died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ. He was born in Paterson, NJ and had been a long time resident of Ramsey, NJ. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Monte was the owner and operator of M. L. Rodgers Construction of Ramsey, NJ. Monte is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rodgers of Ramsey, two daughters; Stacey Romer (Chris) of Vail, CO, Karen Augello (Michael) of Ramsey, NJ and his two grandchildren; Kylah Romer and Emerson Augello. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Pallack of Tuxedo, NY, his two brothers; Dale Rodgers (Margaret) of Westford, VT and David Rodgers of Stamford, NY. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, 4 - 7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Monte's memory may be made to Holy Name Health Care Foundation for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -