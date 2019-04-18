Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Morris David
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
King Solomon Memorial Park
Clifton, NJ
Mahwah - Morris David, 97, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of Lake Worth, FL and Englewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in the Bronx, NY to Solomon and Sadie David. He served in the Air Force during World War II, and later became an active member and Post Commander of the Northern Valley Post 208 Jewish War Veterans.

Devoted husband to the late Rose Cohen David and loving father to Sharyn David Kessler and Janet David and her husband Michael Hovaniak. Morris leaves behind adored grandchildren: Jennifer, Daniel and his fiancée Dana, Evan, Jordyn, Matthew, and granddogs Belle, Charly and Roscoe. He is also survived by his cherished nephews and their families.

He was always willing to lend a hand to neighbors, friends and family. Morris was a good man and we are all better for knowing and loving him.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Brandywine of Mahwah for their exceptional care over the last two years, and to the staff at Villa Marie Claire of Saddle River for providing comfort and support throughout his hospice care.

We will be celebrating Morris's life with a graveside service on Friday at 10:30 am, King Solomon Memorial Park of Clifton, NJ. We will be receiving family and friends following the service at the home of Janet and Michael of Wyckoff, NJ.

Donations in honor of Morris's memory can be sent to Jewish War Veterans 1811 R Street , Washington DC 20009 or to Villa Marie Claire Hospice. 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666
