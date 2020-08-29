Morris H. Gordon
Morris H. Gordon passed away on August 29, 2020 with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Leta Gordon for 47 years. Cherished son of the late Samuel and Lena Gordon. Devoted father of Sheila (Yigael) Chetrit and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Gordon.
Loving grandfather of Nava, Benjamin, and Samantha.
He was born in New York, NY and resided in Hillsdale, NJ for 46 years.
He loved spending time with family and friends and had a passion for reading mysteries and collecting stamps.
Graveside service was held Sunday August 30, 2020.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Temple Emanuel of the Pascack Valley, the Hillsdale Public Library, or the American Cancer Society
.
Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack, NJ (201) 489-3800.