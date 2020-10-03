Morris Joseph AnnunziatoWashington Township - Morris Joseph Annunziato, 89, of Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Cecchini). Cherished father of Mark and wife Roseann of Warwick, NY and David and wife Jeannette of Mahwah. Proud grandfather of James, Matthew, Mark Jr., Christopher and Alyssa and three great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Peter of Norwood and brother-in-law of Barbara Brenner. Morris was predeceased by his first wife Margaret and his brother Frank.Before retiring in 1998, Morris, aka CFOMOE, worked as Chief Fiscal Officer & Administrator in the health care field for over 50 years.A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale, NJ.