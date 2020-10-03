1/1
Morris Joseph Annunziato
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Joseph Annunziato

Washington Township - Morris Joseph Annunziato, 89, of Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Cecchini). Cherished father of Mark and wife Roseann of Warwick, NY and David and wife Jeannette of Mahwah. Proud grandfather of James, Matthew, Mark Jr., Christopher and Alyssa and three great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Peter of Norwood and brother-in-law of Barbara Brenner. Morris was predeceased by his first wife Margaret and his brother Frank.

Before retiring in 1998, Morris, aka CFOMOE, worked as Chief Fiscal Officer & Administrator in the health care field for over 50 years.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale, NJ.

pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved